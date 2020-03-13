Dr. Olumuyiwa Joshua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olumuyiwa Joshua, MD
Overview
Dr. Olumuyiwa Joshua, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Thomaston, GA. They graduated from OGUN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Upson Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Lung Care Specialist Of Georgia612 W Gordon St Ste A, Thomaston, GA 30286 Directions (706) 647-8065
-
2
Lung Care Specialist of Georgia147 MARQUIS DR, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (678) 224-9188Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Upson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
About Dr. Olumuyiwa Joshua, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1144322157
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- John H Stroger Hosp
- OGUN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Critical Care Medicine and Neurocritical Care
