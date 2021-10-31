See All Psychiatrists in Meridian, ID
Dr. Olurotimi Ashaye, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (33)
Map Pin Small Meridian, ID
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Olurotimi Ashaye, MD

Dr. Olurotimi Ashaye, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and West Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Ashaye works at Mid Valley Healthcare in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID and Eagle, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Borderline Personality Disorder and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ashaye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Valley Healthcare
    2321 E Gala St Ste 3, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 888-5848
  2. 2
    2365 E Gala St Ste 2, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 288-2280
  3. 3
    Intermountain Hospital
    303 N Allumbaugh St, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 288-2280
  4. 4
    2852 S WHITE CASTLE AVE, Eagle, ID 83616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 288-1920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • West Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Olurotimi Ashaye, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649208315
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

