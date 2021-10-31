Overview of Dr. Olurotimi Ashaye, MD

Dr. Olurotimi Ashaye, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Ashaye works at Mid Valley Healthcare in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID and Eagle, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Borderline Personality Disorder and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.