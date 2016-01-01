Dr. Bello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olusegun Bello, MPH
Overview of Dr. Olusegun Bello, MPH
Dr. Olusegun Bello, MPH is a Psychiatry Specialist in Abilene, TX.
Dr. Bello works at
Dr. Bello's Office Locations
-
1
Abilene Behavioral Health4225 Woods Pl, Abilene, TX 79602 Directions (325) 691-0030
-
2
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 590-1396
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Olusegun Bello, MPH
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1043395486
Dr. Bello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bello works at
Dr. Bello has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Homicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bello has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.