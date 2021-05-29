See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Weatherford, TX
Dr. Olusegun Oseni, MD

Critical Care Medicine
2.9 (47)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Olusegun Oseni, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ilorin, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Eastland Memorial Hospital, Lake Granbury Medical Center, Medical City Weatherford, Palo Pinto General Hospital, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Oseni works at Lung and Sleep Specialists of North Texas in Weatherford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lung & Sleep Specialists of North Texas
    1200 Clear Lake Rd, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 594-9993
  2. 2
    Lung and Sleep Specialists of North Texas
    945 Hilltop Dr Ste 101, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 594-9993

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Eastland Memorial Hospital
  • Lake Granbury Medical Center
  • Medical City Weatherford
  • Palo Pinto General Hospital
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Treatment frequency
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Pet Allergy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Silicosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    May 29, 2021
    Awesome Dr
    James Neal Allen Jr — May 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Olusegun Oseni, MD
    About Dr. Olusegun Oseni, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yoruba
    NPI Number
    • 1982699005
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Ilorin, Faculty Of Health Sciences
