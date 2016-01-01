See All Plastic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Oluseyi Aliu, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Oluseyi Aliu, MD

Dr. Oluseyi Aliu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Aliu works at Allegheny General Hospital - Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aliu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wpahs Plastic Surgeons
    320 E North Ave Ste 401, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-4352
  2. 2
    601 N Caroline St Ste 2114E, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 287-6012

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Breast Lift Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Oluseyi Aliu, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114138625
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
