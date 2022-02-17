Dr. Oluseyi Fadayomi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fadayomi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oluseyi Fadayomi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oluseyi Fadayomi, MD
Dr. Oluseyi Fadayomi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Fadayomi works at
Dr. Fadayomi's Office Locations
-
1
Clearway Pain Solutions7671 Quarterfield Rd Ste 301, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (855) 527-7246
-
2
Clearway Pain Solutions - Annapolis Bestgate Rd810 Bestgate Rd Ste 220, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (855) 527-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fadayomi?
Dr Fadayomi is wonderful. Gret bedside manner, straight and to the point, listens and reponds to your issues and questions. Also, on his staff is Amy Larson, PA, and she is also great to work with. Pleasant, caring, professional and has great listening skills.
About Dr. Oluseyi Fadayomi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1194163824
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fadayomi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fadayomi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fadayomi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fadayomi works at
Dr. Fadayomi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fadayomi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadayomi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadayomi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fadayomi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fadayomi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.