Dr. Peter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olusoji Peter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Olusoji Peter, MD
Dr. Olusoji Peter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and Northwest Health- Porter.
Dr. Peter's Office Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants & Preventive Medicine Institute LLC8300 Broadway Ste A1, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 750-9389
Great Lakes Pulmonary & Sleep Associates Inc.650 Grant St Ste 7, Gary, IN 46404 Directions (219) 750-9389
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Olusoji Peter, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peter accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Peter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peter.
