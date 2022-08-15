See All Hematologists in Michigan City, IN
Dr. Olusola Ogundipe, MD

Hematology
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Olusola Ogundipe, MD

Dr. Olusola Ogundipe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Michigan City, IN. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Michigan City and Northwest Health- Porter.

Dr. Ogundipe works at Northwest Cancer Centers in Michigan City, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ogundipe's Office Locations

    Northwest Cancer Centers
    5510 Franklin St, Michigan City, IN 46360 (219) 809-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Michigan City
  • Northwest Health- Porter

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Neutropenia
Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Neutropenia

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 15, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Ogundipe for many years and each visit is always very professional, compassionate, and conerned as I am anemic. His recommendations have been spot on and have continued to assist me in living a healthy life.
    Outstanding doctor with compassion and knowledge — Aug 15, 2022
    About Dr. Olusola Ogundipe, MD

    • Hematology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Ibadan
    Medical Education

