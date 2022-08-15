Dr. Olusola Ogundipe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogundipe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olusola Ogundipe, MD
Dr. Olusola Ogundipe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Michigan City, IN. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Michigan City and Northwest Health- Porter.
Northwest Cancer Centers5510 Franklin St, Michigan City, IN 46360 Directions (219) 809-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have been a patient of Dr. Ogundipe for many years and each visit is always very professional, compassionate, and conerned as I am anemic. His recommendations have been spot on and have continued to assist me in living a healthy life.
- Hematology
- English
- 1194849901
- University of Ibadan
