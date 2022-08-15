Overview of Dr. Olusola Ogundipe, MD

Dr. Olusola Ogundipe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Michigan City, IN. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Michigan City and Northwest Health- Porter.



Dr. Ogundipe works at Northwest Cancer Centers in Michigan City, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.