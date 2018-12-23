Dr. Olusola Oguntolu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oguntolu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olusola Oguntolu, MD
Dr. Olusola Oguntolu, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - University Hospital
Dr. Oguntolu works at
-
1
Lung Consultants PLLC2900 Felicia St Ste 102, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (629) 219-5966
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. O saved my wife's life. She had a double PE and another clot behind her knee. Dr. O, through his quick action of putting a team together to mitigate the clots in her lungs brought her through this ordeal successfully. Wonderful man and excellent doctor.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish and Yoruba
- 1346244324
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Oguntolu works at
