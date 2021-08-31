Dr. Olusola Olofinlade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olofinlade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olusola Olofinlade, MD
Overview
Dr. Olusola Olofinlade, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longview, TX. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Locations
Gsps Gastroenterology Pllc701 E Marshall Ave Ste 200, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 236-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Olofinlade has an amazing staff, from the check-in to his wonderful nurses. They were very kind and patient. I was not rushed and they answered all of my questions. Very helpful. He is the best.
About Dr. Olusola Olofinlade, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1093750531
Education & Certifications
- University of Ibadan
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olofinlade has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olofinlade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olofinlade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olofinlade has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olofinlade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Olofinlade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olofinlade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olofinlade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olofinlade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.