Dr. Olusola Osundeko, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Dr. Olusola Osundeko, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.9 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Olusola Osundeko, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Osundeko works at Holy Spirit Endocrinology Ctr in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Pennsylvania Ob Gyn
    890 Poplar Church Rd Ste 108, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 972-7120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Testicular Dysfunction
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Testicular Dysfunction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Olusola Osundeko, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 1164411237
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olusola Osundeko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osundeko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osundeko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osundeko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osundeko works at Holy Spirit Endocrinology Ctr in Camp Hill, PA. View the full address on Dr. Osundeko’s profile.

    Dr. Osundeko has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osundeko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Osundeko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osundeko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osundeko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osundeko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

