Dr. Olusola Osundeko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olusola Osundeko, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Osundeko works at
Locations
Central Pennsylvania Ob Gyn890 Poplar Church Rd Ste 108, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 972-7120
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He patiently listened to my issues and his treatment worked for me. I am grateful.
About Dr. Olusola Osundeko, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1164411237
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osundeko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osundeko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osundeko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osundeko works at
Dr. Osundeko has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osundeko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Osundeko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osundeko.
