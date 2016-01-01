Dr. Olusola Oyemade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oyemade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olusola Oyemade, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Olusola Oyemade, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EDINBURGH / THE FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Olusola A Oyemade MD Faap Inc7777 Milliken Ave Ste 360, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 944-7099
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatrics
- 56 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649297573
- UNIVERSITY OF EDINBURGH / THE FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Oyemade has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oyemade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oyemade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oyemade speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Oyemade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oyemade.
