Offers telehealth
Dr. Olutomisin Adesina, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from College Of Med University Of Ibadan Nigeria and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.
Caring Hands Pediatrics8777b S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 272-9959Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pan American Life Insurance Group
- PHCS
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adesina’s office is very warm and welcome each time I visit. She is very attentive, thorough and has helpful recommendations for any resources you may need outside of her office. The nurses are always extremely kind as well. Feels like family when you come in!
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1831185909
Education & Certifications
- Albany Mc
- University Of Illinois
- College Of Med University Of Ibadan Nigeria
Dr. Adesina speaks Spanish.
