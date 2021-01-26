Overview

Dr. Olutoni Odumosu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Odumosu works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Cypress, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.