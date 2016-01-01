See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hammond, LA
Dr. Oluwabomilasiri Magnus-Lawson, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Oluwabomilasiri Magnus-Lawson, MD

Dr. Oluwabomilasiri Magnus-Lawson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.

Dr. Magnus-Lawson works at North Oaks Hospital Medicine in Hammond, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Magnus-Lawson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Oaks Medical Center
    15790 Paul Vega MD Dr, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 230-3066
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Oluwabomilasiri Magnus-Lawson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588911390
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
