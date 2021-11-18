Dr. Oluwafunmilola Okuyemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okuyemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oluwafunmilola Okuyemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oluwafunmilola Okuyemi, MD
Dr. Oluwafunmilola Okuyemi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Okuyemi works at
Dr. Okuyemi's Office Locations
1
UNLV Medicine - Ear Nose & Throat (ENT)5320 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 930-5683
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Okuymi did a partial parotidectomy on my father and she was great. She’s extremely informative, thorough, and always a delight during visits. She helped make a stressful situation very easy and comforting. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Oluwafunmilola Okuyemi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1508027665
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Okuyemi works at
