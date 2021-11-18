Overview of Dr. Oluwafunmilola Okuyemi, MD

Dr. Oluwafunmilola Okuyemi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Okuyemi works at UNLV Medicine - Ear Nose & Throat (ENT) in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.