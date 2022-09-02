See All General Surgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Oluwamayowa Familua, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (238)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Oluwamayowa Familua, MD

Dr. Oluwamayowa Familua, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.

Dr. Familua works at Dunamis Surgical Centers in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Familua's Office Locations

    Dunamis Surgical Center with Aesthetics & Wellness
    4655 Cohen Ave, El Paso, TX 79924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 532-1800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Dunamis Surgical Center
    1250 E Cliff Dr Ste 5A, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 532-1800
    Dunamis surgical Center
    7878 Gateway Blvd E Ste 204, El Paso, TX 79915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 532-1800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 238 ratings
    Patient Ratings (238)
    5 Star
    (227)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Excellent service. Caring. Staff caring and professional.
    Mayra Mayorg — Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Oluwamayowa Familua, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Yoruba
    • 1063714970
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Endosurgery Institute
    • College of Physicians and Surgeons Columbia University at Harlem Hospital Center
    • Royal Coll P&S of Ireland
    • University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oluwamayowa Familua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Familua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Familua has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Familua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Familua works at Dunamis Surgical Centers in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Familua’s profile.

    Dr. Familua has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Familua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    238 patients have reviewed Dr. Familua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Familua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Familua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Familua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

