Dr. Oluwaseun Omofoye, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Oluwaseun Omofoye, MD

Dr. Oluwaseun Omofoye, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Omofoye works at Tidelands Health Neurosciences in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Omofoye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Neurosciences
    4040 Highway 17 Unit 301, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 652-8205

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Meningiomas
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr. Omofoye is amazing! Professional, trusting, knowledgeable, and explains things so everyone can understand. Dr. Omofoye does not make you feel rushed, and openly and honestly answers your concern and questions. His kind and gentle manner puts you at ease and he made me feel very comfortable. I trust him with my diagnoses and the path that may be taken. 5 star treatment and highly recommended.
    About Dr. Oluwaseun Omofoye, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215296223
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oluwaseun Omofoye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omofoye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Omofoye has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Omofoye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Omofoye works at Tidelands Health Neurosciences in Murrells Inlet, SC. View the full address on Dr. Omofoye’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Omofoye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omofoye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omofoye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omofoye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

