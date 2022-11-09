Overview of Dr. Oluwaseun Omofoye, MD

Dr. Oluwaseun Omofoye, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Omofoye works at Tidelands Health Neurosciences in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

