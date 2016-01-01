Overview

Dr. Oluwatobi Dawodu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine.



Dr. Dawodu works at Swope Health Wyandotte in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.