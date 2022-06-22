Dr. Oluwatobi Ogbechie-Godec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogbechie-Godec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oluwatobi Ogbechie-Godec, MD
Dr. Oluwatobi Ogbechie-Godec, MD is a Dermatologist in Stoneham, MA.
Dr. Ogbechie-Godec works at
Mystic Valley Dermatology Associates - Stoneham, MA92 Montvale Ave Ste 3000, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 438-6350Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Winchester Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Excellent experience! Dr. Ogbechie-Godec saw me for a worrisome spot on my cheek. She knew right away what it was and treated it expertly. The area is already healing beautifully. She is kind, caring and compassionate with a great bedside manner and her background training is top-notch! I would recommend her to anyone!!
- Dermatology
- English
- Dermatology
Dr. Ogbechie-Godec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogbechie-Godec accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogbechie-Godec has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogbechie-Godec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogbechie-Godec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogbechie-Godec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogbechie-Godec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogbechie-Godec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.