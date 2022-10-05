Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oluwatosin Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Oluwatosin Thompson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Towson, MD.
Dr. Thompson works at
Mercy Medical Center Neurology6701 N Charles St Ste 1630, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-4145
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
I feel that Dr. Thompson was thorough and he listened to what I had to say. He had good suggestions, but always left the decision to me. Unfortunatley Dr. Thompson moved on and is no longer at GBMC Neuro.
- Neurology
- English
- Neurology
