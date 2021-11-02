Overview

Dr. Oluyemi Aina, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital of Wisconsin



Dr. Aina works at Trimed Behaviour & Sleep Medicine in Sherman, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Durant, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.