Dr. Oluyemi Aina, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.1 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Oluyemi Aina, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital of Wisconsin

Dr. Aina works at Trimed Behaviour & Sleep Medicine in Sherman, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Durant, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trimed Behaviour & Sleep Medicine
    1601 N Travis St, Sherman, TX 75092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 328-6556
  2. 2
    Tri-Med
    3140 Legacy Dr Ste 710, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Tri-Med Behavioral and Sleep Medical
    1705 N Washington Ave Ste D, Durant, OK 74701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 982-5710
  4. 4
    Tri-Med Behavioral and Sleep Medical
    600 E Taylor St Ste 311, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 328-6556

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 02, 2021
    Great appointments with Joyce. Even on telehealth. Front office integration and scheduling was terrible. Doctors are great but not good response from front office.
    Great doctors but — Nov 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Oluyemi Aina, MD
    About Dr. Oluyemi Aina, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083700041
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
    Residency
    • University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
    Internship
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oluyemi Aina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Aina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

