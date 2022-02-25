Overview of Dr. Oluyinka Adediji, MD

Dr. Oluyinka Adediji, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Adediji works at Ultracare Medical Center in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.