Dr. Om Amin, MD
Overview
Dr. Om Amin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Trenton, NJ.
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100K N Johnston Ave Ste 201, Trenton, NJ 08609 Directions (609) 528-8884
-
2
Gastroenterology Associates of Osceola2900 17th St Ste 3, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 891-2970
-
3
Capital Health Medical Center-hopewell1 Capital Way, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (800) 637-2374
-
4
Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital701 W Cocoa Beach Cswy, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Directions (321) 799-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listens well and scheduled tests quickly and referred me to the correct surgeon in a timely manner. He makes you feel comfortable and able to ask questions.
About Dr. Om Amin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
