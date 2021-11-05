Dr. Om Chaurasia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaurasia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Om Chaurasia, MD
Overview
Dr. Om Chaurasia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from Patna Medical College, Patna University and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Chaurasia works at
Locations
-
1
Om P Chaurasia MD26421 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 140A, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 365-8836
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- ARTA Health Network
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaurasia?
I had an upper endoscopy/dilation of the esophagus done. Very simple procedure and totally painless. The Dr. called me about a week later to check on my condition. I found him very easy to talk with and ask questions.
About Dr. Om Chaurasia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1528136702
Education & Certifications
- Ucalif Irvine College Med
- E Carolina University School Med
- Patna Medical College, Patna University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaurasia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaurasia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaurasia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaurasia works at
Dr. Chaurasia has seen patients for Heartburn, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaurasia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaurasia speaks Hindi and Spanish.
210 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaurasia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaurasia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaurasia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaurasia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.