Offers telehealth
Dr. Om Prakash Sharma, MB BS is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
1
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Hwy 34 Clinic1103 1st St E, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
3
Essentia Health-Fosston Clinic900 Hilligoss Blvd SE, Fosston, MN 56542 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharma performed carpal tunnel on both my hands and now they are doing great! No numbness, no pain. Thanks Dr. Sharma!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1104378884
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Fosston
