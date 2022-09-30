Dr. Atiq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omair Atiq, MD
Overview
Dr. Omair Atiq, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Texas Health Digestive Specialists 193591325 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 890, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 250-7230
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was very nice, listened to everything and wrote down plans on paper for me
About Dr. Omair Atiq, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1336455260
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
