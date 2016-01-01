Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Omair Sheikh, MD
Dr. Omair Sheikh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sheikh works at
Dr. Sheikh's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group1700 N Rose Ave Ste 470, Oxnard, CA 93030 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Omair Sheikh, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Hahnemann Medical College
- Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Dr. Sheikh works at
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheikh speaks Hindi.
