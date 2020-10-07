Overview of Dr. Omair Zafar, DPM

Dr. Omair Zafar, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Zafar works at Foot & Leg Specialty Center in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.