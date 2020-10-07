See All Podiatric Surgeons in New Port Richey, FL
Dr. Omair Zafar, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Omair Zafar, DPM

Dr. Omair Zafar, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.

Dr. Zafar works at Foot & Leg Specialty Center in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zafar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Leg Specialty Center
    6543 MADISON ST, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 842-9504

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Leg Injury Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Omair Zafar, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679867428
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Detroit Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Toronto
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
