Dr. Omair Zafar, DPM
Overview of Dr. Omair Zafar, DPM
Dr. Omair Zafar, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Zafar works at
Dr. Zafar's Office Locations
Foot and Leg Specialty Center6543 MADISON ST, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 842-9504
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff were very friendly and helpful. Dr. Zafar is friendly and outgoing. He resolved my 85 year old wife's issue quickly and with good humor - and no pain. We recommend Dr. Zafar without reservation.
About Dr. Omair Zafar, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1679867428
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- University of Toronto
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zafar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zafar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zafar has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zafar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zafar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.