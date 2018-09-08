Overview of Dr. Omar Ahmad, MD

Dr. Omar Ahmad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Chesapeake Retina Center in Waldorf, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.