Dr. Omar Akhtar, MD
Overview of Dr. Omar Akhtar, MD
Dr. Omar Akhtar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Akhtar's Office Locations
Capital City Orthopaedics12201 Renfert Way Ste 370, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 617-1989
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Akhtar did my TKR in March of 2019. I had never had any major surgery, never stayed in a hospital and was scared to go through this. I put it off as long as I could and could no longer put up with the pain. Surgery scheduled and done. Amazing experience from beginning to follow-ups and where I am today. He explained everything in detail and I wasn't rushed at any time. Phone calls from him before and after surgery. Physical Therapy was a struggle for that first 6 weeks but necessary. After the stint in PT, I was pretty much back to normal walking. And without pain! He is an incredible surgeon and a terrific doctor, providing kind, professional treatment of his patients. He is the diamond in the field of surgeons.
About Dr. Omar Akhtar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1417150202
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akhtar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akhtar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akhtar has seen patients for Joint Pain, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akhtar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhtar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhtar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhtar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhtar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.