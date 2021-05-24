Overview of Dr. Omar Akhtar, MD

Dr. Omar Akhtar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Akhtar works at Capital City Orthopaedics in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.