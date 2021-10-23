Dr. Omar Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Ali, MD
Dr. Omar Ali, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Springfield, OH. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine.
Integrated Pain Solutions Springfield1117 E Home Rd, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 342-1619Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Ali was very attentive and caring. He addressed all of my concerns and answered my questions throughly. I would certainly recommend him to my family and friends.
- Pain Management
- English
- 1437545050
- University Hospitals, Cleveland
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
- Kent State University - Kent Ohio
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.