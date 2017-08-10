Dr. Almousalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omar Almousalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Almousalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Almousalli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Heart Care4600 Memorial Dr Ste W3, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 222-8900
-
2
Advanced Cardiovascular Center LLC2335 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste A, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 966-9698
-
3
Avalcare Inc10431 Clayton Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 733-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Almousalli?
Knowledgeable, experienced, friendly, humble, informative, efficient physician and staff. Welcoming environment, clean, professional. One of the best Dr. we know and visit.
About Dr. Omar Almousalli, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1134161904
Education & Certifications
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almousalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almousalli works at
Dr. Almousalli has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almousalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Almousalli speaks Arabic and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Almousalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almousalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almousalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almousalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.