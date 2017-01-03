Overview of Dr. Omar Araim, MD

Dr. Omar Araim, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Adventist Health Hanford, Kaweah Health Medical Center, Sierra View Medical Center and Tulare Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Araim works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.