Dr. Omar Aref, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Aref, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plant City, FL.
Locations
Office1707 W Reynolds St, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 756-5695
Hospital Affiliations
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr Omar Aref for around 10 years. After going through a few other primary doctors, who were terrible, I stumbled across him and he's has been great. He listens and is easy to talk to. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Omar Aref, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Arabic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aref has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aref accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aref has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aref speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Aref. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aref.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aref, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aref appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.