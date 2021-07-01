Dr. Omar Atassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Atassi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Omar Atassi, MD
Dr. Omar Atassi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Atassi's Office Locations
Wisconsin Institute of Urology Sc1265 West American Dr Ste 100, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 886-8979
Wisconsin Institute of Urology SC1242 W Fond Du Lac St, Ripon, WI 54971 Directions (920) 722-7747
Wisconsin Institute of Urology SC100 Theda Clark Medical Plz Ste 300, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 722-7747
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Oshkosh
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
Very, very professional in his field. Provides full explanations for diagnosis. Aids the patient to a healthy and comfortable way of treatment. He provided assistance to my medical need, when an issue occurred (after surgery from the Urology Institute Surgeon) to reassure me that his knowledge would garner relief and satisfactory results . . . and it was a success VERY GRATEFUL HE IS AVAILABLE TO HELP THOSE IN NEED.
About Dr. Omar Atassi, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1154380046
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Dr. Atassi has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
