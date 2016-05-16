Overview

Dr. Omar Atiq, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Khyber Medical College, University Of Peshawar and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and UAMS Medical Center.



Dr. Atiq works at uams.edu in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Pine Bluff, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and ENT Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.