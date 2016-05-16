See All Hematologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Omar Atiq, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Omar Atiq, MD

Hematology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Omar Atiq, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Khyber Medical College, University Of Peshawar and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and UAMS Medical Center.

Dr. Atiq works at uams.edu in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Pine Bluff, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and ENT Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anthony Bucolo, MD
Dr. Anthony Bucolo, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Emanuel, MD
Dr. Peter Emanuel, MD
4.5 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uams Sats Program
    4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 526-6990
  2. 2
    Ldc Cardiac Rehab. LLC
    7200 S Hazel St, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 535-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Regional Medical Center
  • UAMS Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
ENT Cancer
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
ENT Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acinar Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acquired Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Adult Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia Type 1 Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia Type 2 Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia Type 3 Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia Type 4 Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia Type 5 Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia Type 6 Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia Type 7 Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes Related to Alkylating Agent Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes Related to Topoisomerase Type II Inhibitor Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Adult Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma of Lung Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adult Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Adult Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ampullary Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA) Chevron Icon
B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Coagulation Disorders, Inherited Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Choriocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chromophobe Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cold Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
D-Negative Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (D - HUS) Chevron Icon
D-Negative Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, Pregnancy Related Chevron Icon
D-Positive Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (D + HUS) Chevron Icon
Diamond-Blackfan Anemia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Drug Infusion Pump Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Epithelial-Myoepithelial Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Follicular Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4 Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Glassy Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Growth Factor Therapy Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Anemia, Acquired Autoimmune Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hereditary Spherocytosis Chevron Icon
Hip Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Joint Cancer Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lab Service Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Leukemia, Myeloid, Aggressive-Phase Chevron Icon
Leukemia, Myeloid, Philadelphia - Negative Chevron Icon
Leukemia, Myeloid, Philadelphia - Positive Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Malignant Glioma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma-Astrocytoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelpathic Anemia Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Nonpolyposis Colorectal Cancer, Familial Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Nutritional Sideroblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pelvic Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts Chevron Icon
Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts-1 Chevron Icon
Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts-2 Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Cold Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sideroblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Sideroblastic Anemia With Spinocerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Sideroblastic Anemia, Pyridoxine-Responsive, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Sinonasal Undifferentiated Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer, Familial Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Therapy-Related Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Transitional Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Visual Pathway and Hypothalamic Glioma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Atiq?

    May 16, 2016
    He is very knowledgeable about new treatments. He has taken care of me two times for cancer treatment and I won't see anyone else. Love him
    Nancy O in Star City,AR — May 16, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Omar Atiq, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Omar Atiq, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Atiq to family and friends

    Dr. Atiq's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Atiq

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Omar Atiq, MD.

    About Dr. Omar Atiq, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English