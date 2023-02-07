Dr. Omar Awad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Awad, MD
Overview of Dr. Omar Awad, MD
Dr. Omar Awad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Awad's Office Locations
Woodbury Office7125 Tamarack Rd Ste 100, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 748-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Minnesota Medical Assistance
- PreferredOne
- SelectCare
- Tricare
- Ucare
- United Health Plan
- VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel lucky to have Dr. Awad as my doctor. He has been a wealth of knowledge and very kind and understanding. I would highly recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Omar Awad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins|Wilmer Eye Inst
- U Pittsburgh Eye & Ear Inst
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
