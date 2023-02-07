Overview of Dr. Omar Awad, MD

Dr. Omar Awad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Awad works at Minnesota Eye Consultants in Woodbury, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.