Dr. Omar Awais, MD
Overview of Dr. Omar Awais, MD
Dr. Omar Awais, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Dubois, Upmc East, Upmc Hamot, Upmc Mercy, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Awais works at
Dr. Awais' Office Locations
-
1
Robert T. Johnston MD Pllc1400 Locust St Ste 5106, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-5665
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Highlands Dubois
- Upmc East
- Upmc Hamot
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Professional compassionate treatment provided in timely manner
About Dr. Omar Awais, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1164494902
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awais has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awais accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awais works at
Dr. Awais has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awais on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Awais. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awais.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.