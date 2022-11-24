Overview of Dr. Omar Awais, MD

Dr. Omar Awais, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Dubois, Upmc East, Upmc Hamot, Upmc Mercy, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Awais works at Robert T. Johnston MD Pllc in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.