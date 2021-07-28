See All Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Omar Awar, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Omar Awar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Awar works at Memorial Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Cardiology Associates
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 900, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-6006
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Memorial Cardiology Associates
    1631 North Loop W, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 861-2424
  3. 3
    Katy Preventive Cardiology
    18400 Katy Fwy Ste 620, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 398-4944
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Palpitations
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Palpitations
Hypertensive Heart Disease

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • PCS Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 28, 2021
    He has a great bedside manner. He's young. He's very smart. He is extremely thorough. He put a stent in my RCA. It's the same day as getting the stent. Can't say I feel back to normal yet but I have great confidence in him. I feel very lucky to have him as my cardiologist.
    Jim Vukovich — Jul 28, 2021
    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1154561876
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Coll Med
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Washington University, St Louis
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Awar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Awar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Awar works at Memorial Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Awar’s profile.

    Dr. Awar has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Awar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

