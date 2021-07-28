Dr. Omar Awar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Awar, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Awar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Awar works at
Locations
1
Memorial Cardiology Associates915 Gessner Rd Ste 900, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-6006Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Memorial Cardiology Associates1631 North Loop W, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 861-2424
3
Katy Preventive Cardiology18400 Katy Fwy Ste 620, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 398-4944Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- PCS Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has a great bedside manner. He's young. He's very smart. He is extremely thorough. He put a stent in my RCA. It's the same day as getting the stent. Can't say I feel back to normal yet but I have great confidence in him. I feel very lucky to have him as my cardiologist.
About Dr. Omar Awar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awar works at
Dr. Awar has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Awar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.