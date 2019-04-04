Overview of Dr. Omar Ayala, MD

Dr. Omar Ayala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.



Dr. Ayala works at Ayala Child & Adolescent Psychi in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.