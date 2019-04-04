Dr. Omar Ayala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Ayala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Omar Ayala, MD
Dr. Omar Ayala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.
Dr. Ayala works at
Dr. Ayala's Office Locations
Voorhees Office1233 Haddonfield Berlin Rd Ste 4, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (800) 943-1817
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. Knowledgeable and compassionate.
About Dr. Omar Ayala, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1952573867
Dr. Ayala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayala accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayala works at
Dr. Ayala has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ayala speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayala.
online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.