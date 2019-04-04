See All Psychiatrists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Omar Ayala, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (17)
Map Pin Small Voorhees, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Omar Ayala, MD

Dr. Omar Ayala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Dr. Ayala works at Ayala Child & Adolescent Psychi in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ayala's Office Locations

    Voorhees Office
    1233 Haddonfield Berlin Rd Ste 4, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 943-1817

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Childhood Disintegrative Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 04, 2019
    Great Dr. Knowledgeable and compassionate.
    — Apr 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Omar Ayala, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952573867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Ayala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayala works at Ayala Child & Adolescent Psychi in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ayala’s profile.

    Dr. Ayala has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

