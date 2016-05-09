Dr. Omar Baez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Baez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Omar Baez, MD
Dr. Omar Baez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Baez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Baez's Office Locations
-
1
Design Neuroscience Center8875 NW 23rd St, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (305) 699-3802
-
2
Omar Baez, MD2801 NW 87th Ave Ste 7, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (561) 331-4034
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baez?
Doctor Baez is so caring! He is one of the few out there!
About Dr. Omar Baez, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1427348978
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baez works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.