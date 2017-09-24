See All Pediatricians in Hoboken, NJ
Dr. Omar Baker, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (81)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Omar Baker, MD

Dr. Omar Baker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Baker works at Riverside Pediatric Group PC in Hoboken, NJ with other offices in Secaucus, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Baker's Office Locations

    Riverside Pediatric Group
    1111 HUDSON ST, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 942-9320
    Riverside Pediatric Group
    714 10th St Ste 3, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 863-3346
    Riverside Pediatrics
    46 Essex St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 360-2228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Tonsillitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Immunization Administration
Tonsillitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Immunization Administration

Tonsillitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Swelling
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Dehydration
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Omar Baker, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Arabic, Chinese, Gujarati, Russian, Tagalog and Urdu
    • 1609037670
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University|NYU School of Medicine
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baker speaks Arabic, Arabic, Chinese, Gujarati, Russian, Tagalog and Urdu.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

