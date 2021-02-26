Dr. Omar Barakat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barakat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Barakat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Barakat, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They completed their fellowship with Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Dr. Barakat works at
Radiologic Associates NW IN85 E US Highway 6, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 464-4891Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Vascular & Interventional Institute3907 Calumet Ave Ste 300, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 736-8118Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Vein & Laser Institute - Crown Point11035 Broadway Ste A, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 736-8118Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Vein & Laser Institute8230 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 736-8118
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, patient, caring, explains everything very well, I was very nervous for my thyroid biopsy and he reassured me it was nothing to be afraid of. He was right. Great experience!
About Dr. Omar Barakat, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English
- 1114190782
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Barakat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barakat accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barakat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barakat has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barakat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barakat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barakat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barakat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barakat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.