Overview of Dr. Omar Batal, MD

Dr. Omar Batal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Batal works at IU Health Physicians Cardiology in Avon, IN with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.