Dr. Omar Beidas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Omar Beidas, MD

Dr. Omar Beidas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Beidas works at Emergency Physicians of Central Florida Llp in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beidas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emergency Physicians of Central Florida Llp
    22 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-7090
  2. 2
    Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery
    77 W Underwood St Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-7090
  3. 3
    Ohri LLC
    1111 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-7090
  4. 4
    Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
    52 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Breast Reduction
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Omar Beidas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1184919102
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beidas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beidas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beidas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beidas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beidas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beidas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

