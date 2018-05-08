Dr. Omar Bhatti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Bhatti, MD
Overview of Dr. Omar Bhatti, MD
Dr. Omar Bhatti, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Bhatti works at
Dr. Bhatti's Office Locations
Ninth & Jefferson Building908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Spine Center at Harborview913 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhatti is the best! He figured out what was causing my shoulder pain and now I'm back to competitive tennis. He listens well and came up with a good treatment plan. I highly recommend him and UW sports medicine to all!
About Dr. Omar Bhatti, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1831332428
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhatti using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.