Overview of Dr. Omar Burschtin, MD

Dr. Omar Burschtin, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Uruguay and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Burschtin works at Mt Sinai - National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.