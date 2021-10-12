Dr. Omar Cabahug, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabahug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Cabahug, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Omar Cabahug, MD
Dr. Omar Cabahug, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital.
Dr. Cabahug works at
Dr. Cabahug's Office Locations
Cabahug Omar B MD2500 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 112, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 914-6994
Hospital Affiliations
- Boulder City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cabahug is a great doctor! He is patient and talks WITH his patients, not AT them. He is genuinely interested in helping his patients and does not treat us like we are nothing but a co-pay. His office staff is absolutely amazing as well! They are responsive (which is almost impossible to find these days), compassionate and friendly. They answer their phones, and do not operate on a "leave a message and we will call you back" business model, which seems to be a virus in the medical community these days. I have seen multiple neurologists as my issues are complex, and Dr Cabahug, and his staff, are the first to make me feel as though we might finally get to the bottom of my issues - a light of hope when there wasn't one before.
About Dr. Omar Cabahug, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891895488
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
