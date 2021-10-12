Overview of Dr. Omar Cabahug, MD

Dr. Omar Cabahug, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital.



Dr. Cabahug works at Cabahug Omar B MD in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.