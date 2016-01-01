Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omar Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Omar Davis, MD
Dr. Omar Davis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Lifelinc Anesthesia Pllc2200 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 726-1130
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Omar Davis, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
